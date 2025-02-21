Daredevil: Born Again brings Tony Dalton back as Hawkeye character Jack Duquesne, The Swordsman

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025 – and Variety has revealed that two episodes of the show will feature Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, a.k.a. The Swordsman, a character he previously played in the Marvel / Disney+ series Hawkeye. Dalton won’t be the only character from another Marvel / Disney+ who will drop by Daredevil: Born Again along the way, as we’ve previously heard that Mohan Kapur will be making an appearance as Kamala Khan’s father Yusuf Khan, a character he played in Ms. Marvel and The Marvels.

Variety reminds us that “ Duquesne, the alter ego of the comic book character The Swordsman, debuted in live-action with a twist on his comic origins. He crossed paths with the new Hawkeye Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, and was engaged to her mother Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). At first, Duquesne seemed like he may take a villainous role, after he was framed for his uncle’s murder and stole the sword that belonged to the previous Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). In the finale of Hawkeye, however, it’s revealed that Eleanor was the mastermind behind the plot and had been working with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin. ” They were not able to dig up details on what Duquesne will be doing in his two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

The head of Marvel TV, Brad Winderbaum, did confirm to Entertainment Weekly that Yusuf Khan will be in “at least one episode” and his “presence speaks to something Winderbaum loves from the comics, that mixture of tones,” similar to Daredevil showing up in the fourth-wall-breaking world of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Winderbaum said Yusuf Khan is “ an affable guy, but this is a serious episode with real stakes, and all of a sudden, he’s in a different world than he was in Ms. Marvel. “

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later. Scardapane was brought in to serve as showrunner during the overhaul, and the behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelete Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci, taking on an unspecified role.

