A Darth Maul animated series has been announced for Disney+

The Sith Lord character of Darth Maul was seemingly a rare element of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace that had been scrutinized by audiences. In fact, fans of Star Wars wished the character had more time to shine and clamored for more from him. Luckily, Lucasfilm brought him back for The Clone Wars series, as well as Star Wars Rebels. The character even made a surprise cameo appearance in the spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now that Star Wars Celebration is underway, according to The Hollywood Reporter, this morning saw the announcement of a new Darth Maul chapter.

A new animated series that will be centered around Darth Maul was revealed to be heading for Disney+. The show is said to be titled Maul: Shadow Lord. Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni made the announcement with the VP of the animation division, Athena Portillo, during a panel that celebrated the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation. Filoni and Portillo would reflect on the animation department’s past projects, and as they moved on to the upcoming projects, they revealed a trailer for the show on the audience without preamble. The reaction in the room became uproarious.

Per THR, “The show, which will tell the story of Maul teaching an apprentice, will debut in 2026.” While martial arts actor Ray Park brought Maul’s incredible fighting ability to life in The Phantom Menace, the distinct voice of English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz was provided for the character in the dialogue scenes. Since then, voice actor Sam Witwer has provided the dialogue for Maul in the majority of other appearances, which includes The Clone Wars, Rebels and several video games. Witwer will be reprising the role as Darth Maul for the new animated series.