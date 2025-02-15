Dave Bautista enlisting fans to petition for Gears of War movie

To paraphrase Marcus Fenix, the nice thing about being old is that you don’t have to have an opinion. Yet, while Dave Bautista is in his mid-50s, the actor definitely does have one on what’s looking to be a missed opportunity: Gears of War. Unfortunately for fans of the shooter game, word on the Gears of War movie has been pretty much non-existent. But it’s not for a lack of trying, at least on the part of Bautista.

While Dave Bautista has leaned towards major comic book villains like Bane and Lex Luthor, the one character he has been trying to get on the screen is Fenix, the Coalition of Ordered Governments soldier who serves as the protagonist of the Gears of War series. And now it looks like he’s getting tired of doing all the work, calling on fans to help him get the movie moving forward. “Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War. Come on, Netflix. Come on already. It’s not like I’m not badgering them. Come on, Netflix. Get it together.”

Things were looking promising for Gears of War back when it was announced in 2022, but it’s all been quiet for well over a year, with not even a director attached to lead the project. With that, it’s as if only Bautista is putting in the effort. Back in 2022, Bautista even said he was disinterested in major studio movies if it meant it would take away from Gears of War. “I don’t make any pretense about it. I had a chance to get a meeting at WB, they were talking to me about this and that and I said, ‘Hey, let’s talk about Bane. That happened to me one other time in my career. They wanted to talk to me about Fast and the Furious, and I said ‘I’m not interested, let’s talk about Marcus Fenix…”

At this point, it doesn’t seem all that promising that we’ll be getting a Gears of War movie anytime soon, but hopefully Bautista can get his fans to drop some Bombs on Netflix.

Are you ready for Gears of War to get the movie treatment or would it not work as well as it should? Let us know below.

