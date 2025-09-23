The Dawson’s Creek reunion gets a couple of surprise video messages from James Van Der Beek and Steven Spielberg

The kids of Capeside got together at a class reunion as Michelle Williams enlisted the help of her fellow Dawson’s Creek co-stars for a special charity reunion to benefit F Cancer and star James Van Der Beek’s medical needs. Late last year, James Van Der Beek announced he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. And while fans have thrown their support behind him, it’s not surprising that his fellow Dawson’s Creek co-stars have stepped up amid his fight.

Unfortunately, Van Der Beek had to drop out of the event due to having multiple stomach viruses and Lin-Manuel Miranda would step in for the portion that involved a table read of the 1998 pilot episode. Variety reports that before and after the table read, audiences would still be treated to an appearance by Van Der Beek via video message. The Varisty Blues star would look visibly thinner and he was reportedly emotional in his message. Van Der Beek said in the pre-table read video, “I can’t believe I don’t get to hug my cast mates. I wanted to stand on that stage and thank every single person in this theater for being here tonight.”

After the table read, Van Der Beek popped back up in another video where he said, “Now, nobody in their right mind would ever draw a parallel between the two, but one very big similarity between Dawson and the Phantom of the Opera is that both of them were faced with the reality that the woman they loved truly loved somebody else, said, ‘Go to him. Go to him now before I change my mind.’ Only one resulted in a crying face meme.” This led to him introducing Norm Lewis to the stage to perform “The Music of the Night.”

The audience would also be treated to a surprise video appearance as Dawson Leery’s hero on the show, Steven Spielberg, would also send a little message. In the series, Dawson sported a room full of Spielberg memorabilia, including a closet of posters and items. The famed director’s video was brief, but his message was a wholesome one to the character, “Dawson, you made it. Maybe someday, I will get to have a Dawson’s closet.”

The reunion brought back together cast members Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.