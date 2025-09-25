Dead of Winter Review: Emma Thompson goes into survivalist mode in this urgent, chilling, and emotional thriller

Plot: Hit by a blizzard, a grief-stricken loner (Emma Thompson) gets lost among backroads near a Minnesotan lake and stops for help at a remote cabin in the woods. Here she discovers a young woman (Laurel Marsden) kidnapped by a desperate couple (Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca) who are armed and intent on murder. Isolated and without cell service, this unlikely hero realizes she is the woman’s only hope of survival.

Review: As I sit in the comfort of my toasty townhouse in Ontario, Canada, I can’t help but think of the cast and crew freezing their asses off while making Dead of Winter. I mention the weather because it’s as much of a character as anyone else in director Brian Kirk’s latest thriller. From the moment the film began, I could feel a chill creeping up my spine, settling at the back of my neck, working its way down into my chest. I thought I mimicked Barb’s (Emma Thompson) labored breathing, swallowing tiny daggers with every gulp of frigid Minnesotan air.

When not thinking about the harsh terrain and the likelihood of contracting tetanus from rusty nails and poorly sanitized fish hooks, I basked in the warmth of Emma Thompson’s performance as a wildly resourceful woman on a rescue mission with more fortitude than a Hepatobiliary surgeon cutting into their latest patient. Thompson plays Barb with a folksy pleasantness and a sense of urgency that compels you to hang on to her every move and quietly cheer her adaptability and inventiveness. She also carries a deep and abiding sadness with her throughout the film, brought on by the loss and memories of her late husband. However sporadic, these moments of reflection hit hard as you catch glimpses of a treasured relationship, portrayed lovingly by younger versions of Barb (Gaia Wise) and her partner Karl (Cúán Hosty-Blaney).

In Dead of Winter, Barb crosses paths with a suspicious couple, referred to in the credits as the Purple Lady (Greer) and Camo Jacket (Menchaca). Both actors play their parts exceptionally well, with Menchaca exhibiting a vulnerability to his character that I did not expect. Greer’s Purple Lady, who is clearly in rough shape from the moment we look at her, brings a more focused killer instinct to the couple. She’s periodically coughing up blood and desperately trying to discover an answer to the age-old question: How many licks does it take to get to the center of an Actiq lollipop? Greer’s Purple Lady is desperate while resembling something close to sympathetic. She doesn’t want to die, and she’s willing to do inhumane things to stay alive. Greer makes the most of the Purple Lady, leaning into her deterioration and lack of respect for human life.

Terrifyingly, Purple Lady and Camo Jacket are keeping a young girl, Leah (Marsden), in the basement of their ramshackle cabin, and it’s not for good company or a midnight snack. Marsden spends most of the film bound and gagged, with little background given to her character other than that she’s expendable and a prime candidate for the couple’s insidious plans. From the moment Barb discovers Leah’s plight, she springs into action, and the movie never lets up from that moment forward.

Dead of Winter is a gorgeous film. Christopher Ross’s cinematography deftly captures the majesty of Finland’s natural splendor and propensity for harsh snowfall. Volker Bertelmann’s music is also a highlight, as the score syncs with the film’s intense, somber, and grave vibes. I also want to shout to the makeup team, who went to town on Greer, bringing her closer to death as her body betrays her throughout the film. She looked ROUGH, y’all (positive).

While not perfect, Dead of Winter is a hell of a ride. My attention was rapt for the film’s entirety, and Thompson’s performance is arresting in depicting her resolve and natural talents. Barb is simply a good person with a special set of skills and no tolerance for malarkey. I loved rooting for her throughout the life-or-death ordeal, and I want her to teach a Survivalist workshop at my local YMCA.

Most will be surprised by Dead of Winter. The film’s realistic action plays incredibly well against the characters and the desperation brought on by the Purple Lady and Camo Jacket’s plan for the girl. Come to see Thompson’s stunning performance, stay for a focused tale of survival, and count how many times you cry over a sentimental Polaroid.

Dead of Winter GOOD 7