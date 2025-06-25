Marvel and DC crossover again with Deadpool/Batman comic book featuring a Daredevil/Green Arrow story by Kevin Smith

The comic book companies Marvel and DC have had multiple crossovers over the decades, going back to Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man and Batman & The Incredible Hulk back in the 1970s. Among the notable moments: the Uncanny X-Men have met the New Teen Titans, the Justice League of America has met the Avengers, Darkseid has battled Galactus, we’ve had the DC Versus Marvel event that created the Amalgam Universe, Batman has met the likes of The Punisher, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Captain America, and Superman has met the Silver Surfer, the Incredible Hulk, and the Fantastic Four. Now, we’re set to get another crossover with the comic book Deadpool/Batman , which reaches store shelves on September 17th… and the title meet-up isn’t the only crossover this comic book is going to feature! Marvel has revealed that we’ll also see Captain America and Wonder Woman, Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto, and Daredevil and Green Arrow stories in this book’s pages – and the Daredevil/Green Arrow crossover has been written by Kevin Smith, who previously wrote for both Marvel’s Daredevil and DC’s Green Arrow comics!

Zeb Wells has written the Deadpool/Batman story, with Greg Capullo providing the artwork. Adam Kubert drew the art for Kevin Smith’s Daredevil/Green Arrow story, Captain America/Wonder Woman comes from the team of Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto from Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. The main cover and the wraparound variant are by Capullo, while Marco Checchetto has done a Daredevil/Green Arrow variant cover and Gurihiru a Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto variant cover. You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Editor Mark Basso provided the following statement: “ We’re going to all corners of the Marvel and DC Universes, and the creators are having an absolute blast finding the unexpected and unexplored connections between these characters. We can’t wait for the fans to experience the same jaw-dropping moments we are! And we’ve got some more secret stories in the works, so keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed! ” Zdarsky added: “ This has been surreal to say the least! Captain America and Wonder Woman are the best their worlds have to offer, both warriors for peace. Getting to explore a dynamic and history between them has been genuinely exciting. ” And Thompson had this to say: “ Two ICONS meeting for the first time! It’s such an honor for Jeff to get to be Marvel‘s ambassador in this crossover story with Krypto. Anyone who loves comics knows how rare it is for DC and Marvel to crossover, so Jeff getting to be part of this historic moment with Krypto, and Gurihiru and I getting to bring that tale to readers… well, sometimes this job is very cool. “

Are you looking forward to these crossover stories, and will you be buying a copy of Deadpool/Batman? Let us know by leaving a comment below.