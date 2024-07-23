Deadpool & Wolverine first reactions: MCU gets jolt with perfect Reynolds & Jackman, colorful action & language

The first reactions from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine have dropped, with praise going to the stars, vulgarity and pure fun.

Gather ‘round, bubs, because the first reactions to Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine have dropped on social media following its world premiere in New York City and they’re worth staring directly into. Based on these initial mini-reviews, MCU fans are in for a reinvention that will be tough to top.

Check out the reactions from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine below, kicking off with our own Jimmy O, who says “MCU fans will likely delight in the carnage” :

Our own @JimmytotheO has seen @deadpoolmovie and says its a massive blast of fan favorites, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman relish the on-screen adventure. While seeing them together is great, the new film very much falls into the MCU territory when it comes to the story and… pic.twitter.com/uQ0CyrzNWR — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream.



Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me).



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/hcxDdW8CNc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is as exciting as you’re expecting it to be. It manages to have the same tone as the previous films with super funny jokes and a story that will have you laughing and crying.



Hugh Jackman delivers one of his best performances as Wolverine and the film is… pic.twitter.com/X6VpgPntdy — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) July 23, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine is a game changer for the MCU as it is the biggest, boldest, and most badass MCU film since Infinity War and Endgame. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are the ultimate duo we've all been waiting for! #DeadpoolAndWolverine @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/p5wrNqD4rk — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) July 23, 2024

Just watched #DeadpoolAndWolverine and it was Marvel's f*cking love letter to comics and the characters in it, from start to finish! HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST!!!



Trust me, go in blind. DON'T SPOIL YOURSELF. The trailer gave us nothing ❤️💛🤌 pic.twitter.com/AhTRiGpkQu — Lyra Hale🔜SDCC (@TheAltSource) July 23, 2024

Despite some seeing flaws in the movie perhaps clawing off more than it can chew, overall, Deadpool & Wolverine is just what the MCU needed.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed. Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort. It even manages to pay respect to the Fox era’s… pic.twitter.com/uUqE6YiIma — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is the funniest MCU project ever & (of course) the goriest.



Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together as these icons is INCREDIBLE.



It’s not perfect, but it’s a thrilling theatrical experience & a step in the right direction for Marvel. pic.twitter.com/7jwAtRvev6 — David Thompson (@daavidthompson) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine continues Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will also see Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* out next year. Notably, it is also the only Marvel release of 2024, marking the first time since 2012’s The Avengers that the studio only released one movie in a calendar year. As such, the studio has been able to focus on a lot of marketing and campaigning for the movie, from an especially active social media push to vulgar popcorn buckets and beyond.

Some have criticized the latest trailers – arriving even just this week – for giving away too many cameos and special appearances (although it was later revealed some were plants to throw off the real cameos). But the way others have seen it, it only adds to the already-heavy hype, teasing just enough to show that the filmmakers had as much fun exploring the world of Marvel as any MCU entry before it.

I can’t imagine there were too many people who weren’t looking forward to Deadpool & Wolverine – especially now –with any number of reasons landing at the top for any given fan: the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan, the X-Men officially entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it being the first R-rated MCU entry…You name it, there’s something to be excited for over Deadpool & Wolverine. And with these fresh reactions, it’s only elevated.

What do you think of the first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine? Are they what you expected? Will you be catching it when it hits the masses on July 26th?