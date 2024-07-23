Deadpool & Wolverine first reactions: MCU gets jolt with perfect Reynolds & Jackman, colorful action & language

The first reactions from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine have dropped, with praise going to the stars, vulgarity and pure fun.

By
Deadpool Wolverine

Gather ‘round, bubs, because the first reactions to Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine have dropped on social media following its world premiere in New York City and they’re worth staring directly into. Based on these initial mini-reviews, MCU fans are in for a reinvention that will be tough to top. 

Check out the reactions from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine below, kicking off with our own Jimmy O, who says “MCU fans will likely delight in the carnage”:

Despite some seeing flaws in the movie perhaps clawing off more than it can chew, overall, Deadpool & Wolverine is just what the MCU needed.

Deadpool & Wolverine continues Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will also see Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* out next year. Notably, it is also the only Marvel release of 2024, marking the first time since 2012’s The Avengers that the studio only released one movie in a calendar year. As such, the studio has been able to focus on a lot of marketing and campaigning for the movie, from an especially active social media push to vulgar popcorn buckets and beyond.

Some have criticized the latest trailers – arriving even just this week – for giving away too many cameos and special appearances (although it was later revealed some were plants to throw off the real cameos). But the way others have seen it, it only adds to the already-heavy hype, teasing just enough to show that the filmmakers had as much fun exploring the world of Marvel as any MCU entry before it.

I can’t imagine there were too many people who weren’t looking forward to Deadpool & Wolverine – especially now –with any number of reasons landing at the top for any given fan: the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan, the X-Men officially entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it being the first R-rated MCU entry…You name it, there’s something to be excited for over Deadpool & Wolverine. And with these fresh reactions, it’s only elevated.

What do you think of the first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine? Are they what you expected? Will you be catching it when it hits the masses on July 26th? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: X
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Deadpool & Wolverine expected to kick the box office in the Bubs with a $360M global launch
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that a Nova TV series is in development for the Disney+ streaming service
Kevin Feige confirms Marvel is developing a Nova TV series
justine bateman, ai, film fest
Justine Bateman launches the CREDO 23 Film Festival, which will not allow any AI use
Director Clark Duke's new film Stranglehold is a Southern-fried comedic thriller starring Ashley Benson and Justin Long
Stranglehold: Ashley Benson, Justin Long, & more star in Southern-fried comedic thriller
View All

About the Author

2020 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Deadpool & Wolverine News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles