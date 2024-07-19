Deadpool & Wolverine: SPOILER speaks out on returning to Marvel; “It was like eight years hadn’t passed”

With just a week until the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney and Marvel dropped the much-anticipated movie’s final trailer this morning. The trailer showcased the more emotional side of the film but also revealed a major cameo from a returning character: Dafne Keen as Laura, aka X-23 from Logan.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Keen said she’s had to lie about her return quite a bit thanks to the press tour for Star Wars: The Acolyte. “ I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished, ” Keen said. “ I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny. ” Keen always wanted to return as X-23, and there was a project in the works, which unfortunately fell apart when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

“ It was very much a reality that then kind of fell through, ” Keen explained. “ There were talks of a script being made. I’d heard it was an X-23 [movie]. I dunno how much of what I’m saying is true because I was 11, but this is what I’d heard through the grapevine. I was quite sad. I was like, ‘Oh well, I guess that’s it. That’s life, and I’ll have to move on’ — even though this is one of the greatest characters I’ll ever get to play, and annoyingly, I got to play her at 11! I peaked at 11. “

Flash forward nearly a decade, and Keen was on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine as X-23. After momentarily freaking out that she had forgotten how to play the character, she said that as soon as filming began, “ It really felt like we were back doing Logan… It was like eight years hadn’t passed. ” Keen added that the teenage X-23 is now much more understanding of Wolverine. “ It was wonderful to get to come back to that and explore that as a grownup, now understanding more parental rage so much more and bringing that to the table for her, ” she said. “ I found that Laura in Logan stumbled into having a dad and then having lost her dad. We find her again really knowing how to appreciate — and with this kind of wiseness to her — how much her father means to her. “

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th.