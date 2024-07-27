Deadpool & Wolverine may break $200 million this weekend; highest R-rated opening by a long way

The early numbers are coming in via Deadline, and Deadpool & Wolverine is opening right about where we expected it to in the predictions we posted on Thursday. The film made a huge $95 million on its first day, and now it looks like it will end the weekend in the $195-205 million range. To put that into perspective, not only will it be the highest R-rated opening ever, but it will also be in the top 10 openers of all time, with it currently on track to land in either eighth or ninth place between The Avengers and Black Panther.

While some may wonder why the movie isn’t opening even bigger, remember that it’s hard-R. As far as records go, it’ll top Deadpool and its sequel, which currently hold the top two positions with $132.4 million and $125.5 million a piece. That’s pretty sensational. The movie also has a rare A CinemaScore rating, meaning audiences love it, but what’s not to love? It’s an amazing love letter to Marvel fans everywhere, and we raved about it in our review.

So, with Deadpool & Wolverine burning up the box office, how is last week’s champ, Twisters, faring? Pretty decently, with it looking to fall about 56% for a $36 million second weekend. That’s a solid number, but maybe they should have moved it up a week or so to take advantage of the box office lull between Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine, but I digress.

Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, and Longlegs should hold on to third, fourth, and fifth place this weekend. Longlegs is close to passing the $60 million domestic box office mark, which is absolutely outstanding.

What did you think of Deadpool & Wolverine? Let us know in the comments below, but let’s avoid spoilers for now!