Deadpool & Wolverine: Scrapped concept revealed that Wade Wilson was in the MCU the entire time

Before Deadpool & Wolverine became one of the biggest movies of the year, there were many different concepts for what the movie could be, including one that would have revealed that Wade Wilson had been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) the entire time.

“ We had a ‘Deadpool’s Deleted Scenes Extravaganza’ where we were going to try and show that he was in the MCU the whole time – you just didn’t see his scenes, they were all on the cutting room floor, ” executive producer Wendy Jacobson explained on Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine, adding they were “ really just trying to find a reason for this movie to be. ” It would have been a fun idea, but once Hugh Jackman entered the picture as Wolverine, the film found its purpose.

Jacobson mentioned that another concept was a shot-for-shot remake of Thor: The Dark World with Deadpool. It’s probably for the best that one didn’t happen.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.