Deadpool & Wolverine returns to the top of the box office as The Crow tanks (badly)

After briefly losing the top spot at the box office to Alien: Romulus last weekend, it looks like the MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine is about to retake the top spot at the box office. Deadline’s figures put the Marvel sequel at about $18 million for the weekend, while Alien: Romulus should make about $16 million for second place (in our predictions, we had these figures reversed). Alien: Romulus will likely fall a steep 61%, but that’s actually not considered all that bad for the franchise, with the last movie, Alien: Covenant, dropping over 70% in its second weekend.

However, the real news this weekend is how disastrously Lionsgate’s reboot of The Crow is performing. According to the figures, the controversial franchise restarter will only make about $5 million this weekend. It’s Lionsgate’s second major flop in a row, following Borderlands, which won’t even be in the top 10 this weekend. The reviews have been mostly scathing, although we were fine with it. Interestingly, when we asked readers yesterday what they thought of the movie, many were pleasantly surprised at how decent it was. Alas, with an opening like that, this franchise is dead and buried for at least another decade.

Meanwhile, Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, is set to make about $7.1 million, which is nothing to write home about but also not disastrous given the reportedly low budget. It’s an Amazon film, and it will likely be a much bigger hit once it hits streaming in a few months.

Overall, this is turning out to be a pretty quiet weekend, and next weekend should be even worse, with Labor Day notoriously slow, with only Blumhouse’s AfrAId opening. However, the weekend after that sees the release of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, so the box office blahs won’t last long.

What are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments!