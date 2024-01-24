Deathlands: Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes is set to direct TV adaptation of the novels from crypto pioneer Jeff Garzik

Jonathan Frakes steps back behind the camera for another project with a vision of the future, but this one takes place during a post-apocalypse.

Jonathan Frakes is a long-seasoned veteran of being both behind and in front of the camera. Frakes got to cut his teeth directing on the show that made him a beloved sci-fi character, Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he portrayed Captain Picard‘s second in command, Commander William Riker. Frakes would go on to helm some of the continuing spin-offs of the popular show, as well as the film adaptations. Recently, Frakes got to make a triumphant return as Riker in Star Trek: Picard, but would also direct several episodes.

Deadline now reports that Frakes is set to direct television adaptations of the novel and audiobook series, Deathlands. The novels come from crypto pioneer Jeff Garzik’s indie company, Next Cypher Productions. The show is planning to start production this year and set to begin shooting in Sofia, Bulgaria in the spring. Deadline would get a little detail about the show back in August of 2022. Garzik would go on to describe it as Mad Max: Fury Road meets Yellowjackets in an epic post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure.”

Mark A. Altman, whose past projects include Pandora and Agent X, will be on board as the showrunner and executive producer. Thomas P. Vitale, known for Slasher and 57 Seconds, will be joining with Garzik as executive producers on the series. Christine Sheaks, whose resume includes titles like Boogie Nights and Fargo, will be handling global casting efforts.

Frakes would comment about his excitement to take on the project, “One of the things that I find so compelling about Deathlands is that it’s a series about hope and the chance to build a better world. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring this show, combining feature level action and compelling character drama, to the world.” 

Executive Producer, Mark A. Altman, remarks, “With a series that is gritty, suspenseful, and action-packed, with a sense of hope, romance, and resilience in the face of adversity, I cannot imagine anyone better to bring Deathlands to the screen than visionary director, Jonathan Frakes. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him onboard to ensure the series will be appointment television for viewers everywhere.”

