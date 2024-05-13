Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll has been cast as the lead for the horror film The Cycle

The former True Blood star will be taking the lead as a woman who finds the remains of her estranged father and investigates his past in the new thriller.

Daredevil: Born Again may have been retooling, but from what is known, Deborah Ann Woll is set to return. It can be assumed that even with the revamped production, she will be playing a part of it, but the True Blood actress will also be starring in the upcoming horror film The Cycle. The press release from The Exchange for The Cycle has revealed that the thriller is set to be directed by Jordan Downey (The Head Hunter) and written by Downey and Kevin Stewart (The Head Hunter).

The plot synopsis reads,

In the film, when the body of a man missing for thirty-six years is discovered at the scene of a horrific crime, it’s up to his estranged daughter to unravel his dark past.

The film is produced by James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions (The Fall, The Surfer), with The Exchange executive producing and handling international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film at Cannes. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will be handling distribution in the US and Canada, UK and Ireland, and Australia/New Zealand. The film is in pre-production and looking to shoot later this year.

James Harris of Tea Shop has expressed his enthusiasm for the project, “We are so excited about The Cycle, Jordan has crafted such an original story that is gonna excite audiences. For us he has the ability to be the next great genre film maker and we can wait to make the movie.”

Deborah Ann Woll has been recognized for her versatility and depth on both the big and small screens. Rising to fame as the fiery Jessica Hamby in the HBO series True Blood, Woll further impressed audiences with her portrayal of Karen Page in Marvel’s Daredevil series, displaying a compelling blend of vulnerability and strength. Woll’s film credits include roles in Escape Room, Ruby Sparks, and Mother’s Day, solidifying her status as a dynamic talent in the entertainment industry.

Current titles from The Exchange include FRUITCAKE, starring Jennifer Garner, Rose Byrne and Octavia Spencer’s TOW, Orlando Bloom’s THE CUT, Anna Faris’ I, OBJECT, Peter Dinklage’s THE THICKET, Milla Jovovich and Luke Evan’s WORLD BREAKER, the recent Hot Doc’s participant THE WHITE MOUNTAIN, and horror TV series TALES FROM THE VOID.