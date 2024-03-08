Demi Lovato lands her first dramatic role in tow-company hell alongside Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa for Tow

Few things are more aggravating than when you find yourself in need of a tow truck. Regardless of how excellent the towing agent is, there’s always a hassle waiting around the corner to cost you money, time, and sanity. Pop star and screen actor Demi Lovato is about to learn the brutal ways of the road by joining the cast of Tow, a new drama from director Stephanie Laing (Mammals, Physical, Made for Love).

Tow is Demi Lovato’s first dramatic role in a feature film. Rose Byrne (Insidious, Bridesmaids, Spy) and The Holdovers breakout Dominic Sessa join Lovato for the project, which is based on a true story. Tow stars Byrne as Amanda Ogle, “an unhoused Seattle woman who fought her way out of tow-company hell to reclaim her life and the car that held it all together after receiving a tow bill for $21,634.” (via Deadline)

Stephanie Laing is thrilled to tell Olge’s story. Speaking about the woman behind the drama, Liang previously said Olge is “a true champion,” and her story of “tenacity and perseverance” is an inspiration for those experiencing seemingly insurmountable hardships. Adapting Olge’s story of struggle and triumph are Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin, and Annie Weisman.

Demi Lovato, who got her start on the children’s learning program Barney & Friends, also appeared in a string of family-friendly series and TV movies like Just Jordan, As the Bell Rings, Camp Rock, and more. She pursued a career in music, eventually selling more than 24 million records in the United States. You can also catch her in releases like Princess Protection Program, Glee, and the Netflix comedy film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Dan Stevens.

As for Dominic Sessa, he stars as the troubled teen Angus Tully in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers. Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph complete the main cast for a story about a cantankerous history teacher at a prep school who must remain on campus over the holidays with a grieving cook and a troubled student who has no place to go. The Holdovers is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s well worth your time to check it out.

