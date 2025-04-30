Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom try to think on their feet as they mingle with the crime world in the trailer for Deep Cover

Deep Cover comes to Prime Video on June 12. But first, the film from Amazon MGM Studios will hold its World Premiere as the Centrepiece Headliner at SXSW London on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. In addition, Deep Cover will also premiere at the Tribeca Festival 2025 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as a Spotlight Narrative. Amazon has just unveiled the new zany trailer for the film that stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, with Ian McShane and Sean Bean.

The official synopsis reads,

“DEEP COVER is a fast-paced action comedy set in London. Kat (Bryce Dallas-Howard), an aspiring comedian, is currently teaching improv classes and beginning to question if she’s missed her chance at success when an undercover policeman offers her the role of a lifetime. Kat, with two of her improv students – Marlon (Orlando Bloom) and Hugh (Nick Mohammed), must infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals. The trio quickly find themselves in over their heads.”

Tom Kingsley directs the film from a script written by Jurassic World scribes Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow, as well as Ben Ashenden & Alexander Owen. Additionally, the new action comedy is also produced by Colin Trevorrow, along with Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald.

This is Bloom’s latest project after last year’s Red Right Hand. He recently recalled working on his biggest films — the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — after Keira Knightley had some bittersweet memories and said, “It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time. I was seen as sh*t because of them…they were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head. The hours are insane. It’s years of your life.” Bloom’s response shared his own reflections, “It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like…it feels almost like another lifetime now. But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful. But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things…I have a lot of positive takeaways.”