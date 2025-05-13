Delphi: Creed spinoff series ordered at Prime Video with Michael B. Jordan executive producing

Get ready to enter the Creed-Verse as Prime Video has ordered Delphi, a Creed spinoff series that will focus on the young boxers at the Delphi gym seen in the Rocky and Creed movies.

The Delphi Boxing Academy, a Los Angeles gym originally founded by Tony ‘Duke’ Evers, served as the longtime training ground for Apollo Creed. Now operated by Duke’s son, Tony ‘Little Duke’ Evers, the gym is also where Apollo’s son, Adonis Johnson Creed—portrayed by Michael B. Jordan in the films—trains.

Jordan will executive produce Delphi through his Outlier Society production banner. He’s been talking about building up the franchise for a few years, with several projects in the mix, including a potential anime series. Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) will serve as the showrunner on Delphi and executive produce alongside Jordan.

The Creed franchise has proven incredibly successful, with all three installments collectively grossing over $660 million at the global box office. After the success of Creed III, it didn’t take long for Creed IV to get rolling. Last year, producer Irwin Winkler said, “ We have a really good story [and] a really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strikes, but about a year from now we’re going into pre-production. ” He also confirmed that Jordan would once again direct the movie in addition to starring. “ He did such a great job — he was comfortable with the camera, ” Winkler said.

Jordan hasn’t offered any details on Creed IV, but he has said that he would like to work with Jonathan Majors again. Majors played Damian Anderson in Creed III, a childhood friend of Creed’s who blamed him for an incident which resulted in a lengthy prison sentence. As we know, the rise of Majors came crashing down when he was found guilty of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend. Marvel quickly fired him, and he became persona non grata in Hollywood. However, he has been on a comeback tour thanks to the release of Magazine Dreams, so perhaps he will be welcomed back to the Creed-Verse by the time the fourth installment of the franchise gets rolling.