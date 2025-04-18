Delroy Lindo doesn’t think Anansi Boys will ever see the light of day after Neil Gaiman allegations

Delroy Lindo joined the cast of Amazon’s series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys more than four years ago. The entire series has been filmed and was expected to be released sometime this year, but Lindo told Entertainment Weekly that he isn’t optimistic that it will ever see the light of day.

After Gaiman was accused of sexual assault last year, many of his projects were paused, and that included Anansi Boys. While Lindo didn’t comment on the allegations directly, he did say, “ I don’t think that’ll ever see the light of day. It’s too bad on many levels, but I was really excited to do it. “

Lindo played Mr. Nancy, an incarnation of the West African trickster god Anansi. The plot revolves around Nancy’s two sons, Charlie and Spider (both played by Malachi Kirby), as they reconnect after their father’s death and get into some supernatural adventures. The cast for the series was quite impressive, with Whoopi Goldberg, CCH Pounder, Fiona Shaw, and more included in the ensemble.

This isn’t the first project which Lindo was involved with that seems up in the air, although at least he actually shot this one, unlike Blade. “ Don’t count your chickens, man. It’s a shame. I could be wrong about Anansi Boys. Maybe it’ll be released, ” Lindo said. “ This is another reason to knock on wood. Because there are banana peels all over the landscape. No matter how experienced the level of talent that’s involved, one can always slip up, which brings me back to the knocking on wood thing. S— can happen, man. At any point. “