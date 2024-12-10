Dirty Angels Interview: Maria Bakalova and director Martin Campbell discuss making a grounded and action-packed fight against ISIS

We discuss going behind enemy lines to rescue a group of women from ISIS for Dirty Angels with Martin Campbell and Maria Bakalova.

Martin Campbell is an outstanding action orchestrator on the silver screen, having directed films like Goldeneye, Casino Royale, and Verticle Limit. He’s ready to cut to the quick with concise shooting and cuts that allow the impact on-screen to reverberate in your bones. His latest action-oriented feature for Lionsgate, Dirty Angels, takes a more grounded approach to the genre, with Eva Green, Maria Bakalova, and others fighting for the safe return of a group of women taken hostage by ISIS.

We are delighted to be in Martin Campbell and Maria Bakalova’s company for this exclusive interview, which focuses on Dirty Angels and their excitement about working together on a gripping action blockbuster. During our conversation, Campbell talks about wanting to make a realistic female-led action movie that doesn’t have the group doing unconvincing feats. Campbell wants Dirty Angels to appear raw, grounded, and brutal.

We also discuss how Maria Bakalova is excited about her first real-deal action role and to kick ass alongside Eva Green, Ruby Rose, Jojo T. Gibbs, and Rona-Lee Shimon. She also says working with Campbell is a thrill after he made her favorite James Bond film, Casino Royale.

“From Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale, comes this tense action-thriller,” reads Lionsgate’s official synopsis for Dirty Angels. “When a group of schoolgirls is taken hostage in Afghanistan, an American soldier named Jake (Eva Green) joins a unit of all-women commandos to liberate them. The plan: Gain the trust of the terrorists by posing as members of a relief organization. But double-crosses, tragedies, and the ghosts of Jake’s past complicate the rescue in this do-or-die mission.”

Dirty Angels goes behind enemy lines and into theaters, Digital, and On Demand on December 13, 2024.