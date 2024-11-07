Eva Green leads an elite team of soldiers in the fight against ISIS in an action-packed and intense Dirty Angels trailer

Two days after announcing he’s reuniting with Daisy Ridley for the tactical action-thriller Dedication, Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, Goldeneye), Lionsgate is proud to present a poster and trailer for Dirty Angels, an intense action thriller starring Eva Green (Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) as the leader of an elite team of soldiers tasked with rescuing a group of women from the clutches of ISIS. Campbell directs from a script by Alissa Sullivan and Jonas McCord, with Moshe Diamant, Yariv Lerner, and Robert Van Norton producing.

“From Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale, comes this tense action-thriller,” reads Lionsgate’s official synopsis for Dirty Angels. “When a group of schoolgirls is taken hostage in Afghanistan, an American soldier named Jake (Eva Green) joins a unit of all-women commandos to liberate them. The plan: Gain the trust of the terrorists by posing as members of a relief organization. But double-crosses, tragedies, and the ghosts of Jake’s past complicate the rescue in this do-or-die mission.”

Going behind enemy lines and into theaters, Digital, and On Demand on December 13, 2024, Dirty Angels also stars Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, No Way Off), Ruby Rose (Batwoman, John Wick: Chapter 2), and Jojo T. Gibbs (Civil War, Fresh) as members of Green’s team of combat and intelligence specialists.

In Lionsgate’s Dirty Angels trailer, Eva Green gathers a team of badass women soldiers to rescue a group of hostages taken by ISIS. The lion’s den teems with enemies, insurmountable danger, and warm guns. Each team member is armed with special skills to help complete the mission, but they’ll need to work together if there’s any hope of crossing into enemy territory unscathed. As the trailer continues, Martin Campbell treats audiences to impressive pyrotechnics, sassy banter, bone-crunching maneuvers, and lightning-quick hand-to-hand combat. The Dirty Angels trailer explodes with action, intrigue, and tense character dynamics. What more could you ask for?

As for Martin Campbell’s Dedication, the Daisy Ridley-led action thriller “follows Major Billie Jean Parker (Ridley), a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas. Facing the loss of her career, she visits her dying father, Clyde, a former Marine, who asks her to attend a dedication ceremony for a school building named in his honor. The event takes a deadly turn when Omar Romatas’s vengeful son, Bento, launches an assault, taking hostages. Forced back into combat, Billie Jean sets traps and executes precise strikes to outwit the attackers. Her tactical instincts and ruthless efficiency shift the fight, as she confronts her past and proves her worth in a relentless battle that will define her legacy.”

