Donald Glover reveals he canceled his New World Tour due to a stroke, doctors found a hole in his heart

Donald Glover is breathing a sigh of relief as he reveals the nature of what forced him to cancel his The New World Tour last year. While performing at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw on Saturday, Glover, performing under the name Childish Gambino, said he had a stroke.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down,'” Glover said while on stage.

As terrifying a thought as this is, Glover had more to report. He also shared that he’d endured a broken foot and a hole in his heart. “I broke my foot… They found a hole in my heart… so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he added.

After sharing his trials with the crowd, Glover urges them to make every moment of their lives count.

“They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing… You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better.”

Speaking as someone who’s undergone two open-heart surgeries, I tip my hat to Glover, who is clearly taking stock of his life’s journey.

Initially, Glover postponed the remaining North American dates of his The New World Tour due to the need for rest and recovery. Still, ongoing health issues prevented him from returning to the grind, and in October, he canceled the tour outright. Again, it is crucial to prioritize your personal health above all else. Touring the likes of which Glover is used to is a Herculean task, mentally and physically. I’m relieved to hear that he’s learning his limits and remains vigilant about his health.