Donnie Yen says there’s a chance he could direct the John Wick spinoff featuring Caine

If you’re like me, you couldn’t get enough of Donnie Yen’s John Wick character, Caine, in John Wick: Chapter 4. With his calm and cool mystique, Yen raised the bar of Baba Yaga’s latest fight for survival. Caine is the type of character fans want to see again, and thanks to Collider, we’ve got a killer update for the John Wick spinoff featuring Yen’s vision-impaired warrior. Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub while promoting his movie The Prosecutor, Yen said there’s a high probability he’ll direct the solo pic featuring his character.

As if hearing the news from the horse’s mouth wasn’t enough, John Wick director Chad Stahelski confirmed the chatter, to which Yen said he felt a tremendous amount of responsibility to bring fire to the project.

“I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we’ll see,” Yen told Weintraub. “I don’t know, Steve. I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We’ll see what happens.”

“But at the same time, I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don’t want to ruin the franchise,” Yen added. “I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself. I don’t want to bring down the expectations for the fans. I try to do my best, like always.”

Yen has been getting behind the camera since 1994, when he was an uncredited director for High Voltage. He’s directed a handful of films since then, including 2023’s Sakra and 2024’s The Prosecutor, an action-oriented legal drama about a poor young man wrongly charged with drug trafficking after being deceived. An ex-prosecutor investigates the case, uncovers a corrupt lawyer team’s scheme, and restores justice despite obstruction from evil forces.

Of all the wonderful characters from the John Wick franchise, Caine is one of the most intriguing. I suspect Donnie Yen would take great care with the Caine spinoff, and I’d like to see him get a crack at the director’s chair.

