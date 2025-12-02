Double the Van Damage! The MVD Rewind Collection announces a new 4K Blu-ray for Double Impact

Double the action! Double the excitement! Double the Van Damme! Blu-ray.com has passed along the announcement for a new 4K Blu-ray special edition of the Jean-Claude Van Damme movie Double Impact. The new physical media release features a whole bunch of extra content, as well as an interesting cover of the Laserdisc release. The new edition comes from The MVD Rewind Collection. Check out the details below!

The description reads,

“Twin brothers torn apart by violence. On a mission of revenge. One packs a punch. One packs a piece. Together they deliver… DOUBLE IMPACT

Alex and Chad, twins separated at the death of their parents. Chad is raised by a family retainer in Paris, Alex becomes a petty crook in Hong Kong. Seeing a picture of Alex, Chad rejoins him and convinces him that his rival in Hong Kong is also the man who killed their parents. Alex is suspicious of Chad, especially when it comes to his girlfriend.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE, APPROVED BY DIRECTOR SHELDON LETTICH

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio: English: LPCM 2.0 English: LPCM 5.1 Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature



DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED BLU-RAY EDITION FROM 2019

Audio: English: LPCM 2.0 English: LPCM 5.1 Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The Making of Double Impact: Part 1 (HD, 53 mins) + The Making of Double Impact: Part 2 (59 mins) [A two part feature length retrospective documentary about the making of the film featuring interviews with star and co-writer Jean-Claude Van Damme, director and co-writer Sheldon Lettich, producer Ashok Amritraj, co-star Cory Everson-Donia, co-star and fight coordinator Peter Malota and “Chad” and “Alex” photo doubles Jeff Rector & Jerry Rector]

Double Impact: Deleted / Extended Scenes (SD, 54 mins)

Double Impact: Anatomy of a Scene [with Director Sheldon Lettich] (HD, 8 mins)

Double Impact: 1991 Behind the Scenes Featurette [Rarely seen legacy featurette from 1991 featuring interviews with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Moshe Diamant and Charles Layton] (6:58, SD)

Double Impact: B-Roll Selections [Raw, behind the scenes footage from the set] (8:05, SD)

Double Impact: Film Clips [Five full frame clips from the film for use in TV promos](4:52, SD)

Cast & Crew Interview Clips [1991 EPK interview clips featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Moshe Diamant and Charles Layton] (6:21, SD)

Double Impact MVD Rewind Collection Promo (:24, HD)

Original Theatrical Trailer (1:40, SD)

REGION-A “LOCKED”

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

Collectible Double Impact “4K LaserVision” Mini-Poster

Reversible Cover Art

Collectible “LaserVision Collection” Mini-Poster

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

English: LPCM 2.0 (48kHz, 16-bit)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0

English, French, Spanish

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-50)

Slipcover in original pressing

Figure/replica/props/memorabilia included

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Check out the insanely fun trailer from 1991 below!