Double the Van Damage! The MVD Rewind Collection announces a new 4K Blu-ray for Double Impact

By
Posted 5 hours ago
double impactdouble impact

Double the action! Double the excitement! Double the Van Damme! Blu-ray.com has passed along the announcement for a new 4K Blu-ray special edition of the Jean-Claude Van Damme movie Double Impact. The new physical media release features a whole bunch of extra content, as well as an interesting cover of the Laserdisc release. The new edition comes from The MVD Rewind Collection. Check out the details below!

The description reads,
“Twin brothers torn apart by violence. On a mission of revenge. One packs a punch. One packs a piece. Together they deliver… DOUBLE IMPACT

Alex and Chad, twins separated at the death of their parents. Chad is raised by a family retainer in Paris, Alex becomes a petty crook in Hong Kong. Seeing a picture of Alex, Chad rejoins him and convinces him that his rival in Hong Kong is also the man who killed their parents. Alex is suspicious of Chad, especially when it comes to his girlfriend.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE, APPROVED BY DIRECTOR SHELDON LETTICH
  • HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio:
    • English: LPCM 2.0
    • English: LPCM 5.1
    • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • PREVIOUSLY RELEASED BLU-RAY EDITION FROM 2019
  • Audio:
    • English: LPCM 2.0
    • English: LPCM 5.1
    • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
  • The Making of Double Impact: Part 1 (HD, 53 mins) + The Making of Double Impact: Part 2 (59 mins) [A two part feature length retrospective documentary about the making of the film featuring interviews with star and co-writer Jean-Claude Van Damme, director and co-writer Sheldon Lettich, producer Ashok Amritraj, co-star Cory Everson-Donia, co-star and fight coordinator Peter Malota and “Chad” and “Alex” photo doubles Jeff Rector & Jerry Rector]
  • Double Impact: Deleted / Extended Scenes (SD, 54 mins)
  • Double Impact: Anatomy of a Scene [with Director Sheldon Lettich] (HD, 8 mins)
  • Double Impact: 1991 Behind the Scenes Featurette [Rarely seen legacy featurette from 1991 featuring interviews with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Moshe Diamant and Charles Layton] (6:58, SD)
  • Double Impact: B-Roll Selections [Raw, behind the scenes footage from the set] (8:05, SD)
  • Double Impact: Film Clips [Five full frame clips from the film for use in TV promos](4:52, SD)
  • Cast & Crew Interview Clips [1991 EPK interview clips featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Moshe Diamant and Charles Layton] (6:21, SD)
  • Double Impact MVD Rewind Collection Promo (:24, HD)
  • Original Theatrical Trailer (1:40, SD)
  • REGION-A “LOCKED”

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

  • Collectible Double Impact “4K LaserVision” Mini-Poster
  • Reversible Cover Art
  • Collectible “LaserVision Collection” Mini-Poster
  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: LPCM 2.0 (48kHz, 16-bit)
    Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0
  • Subtitles
    English, French, Spanish
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Single disc (1 BD-50)
  • Packaging
    Slipcover in original pressing
    Figure/replica/props/memorabilia included
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Check out the insanely fun trailer from 1991 below!

Source: Blu-ray.com
