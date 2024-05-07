DreamQuil: Pre-sales have been made for Elizabeth Banks and John C. Reilly thriller as filming takes place in LA

Elizabeth Banks and John C. Reilly team up for a psychological thriller, titled DreamQuil. The movie will be the debut of U.S. filmmaker and contemporary artist Alex Prager. Deadline has reported that Paramount’s Republic Pictures has just purchased the North American rights to the film in pre-sales. In addition, HanWay has also closed deals at international markets, which include companies like The Jokers (France), TFG (Greece), Mars (Turkey), MCF (Former Yugoslavia), Arthouse Traffic (Ukraine), Front Row (Middle East), Cinesky (Airlines) and Shaw (Singapore).
The movie has currently commenced filming in LA. And the synopsis, per Deadline, reads, “Set in the not so distant future, pic charts the story of Carol (Banks), a dissatisfied career mother, who is struggling to find real connection within her marriage to Gary (Reilly) and to her child. Worried that she could be heading towards divorce, Carol leaps at the chance to get her life back on track by signing up for DreamQuil’s unconventional digital wellness retreat. However, things take a sinister turn upon Carol’s homecoming, and the story has been described as a cautionary tale about what happens when Artificial Intelligence and automation are integrated into our daily lives.”
Patriot Pictures is now set produce DreamQuil alongside Brownstone Productions, Landay Entertainment, and Big Valley Pictures. Michael Mendelsohn (Lord of War) of Patriot Pictures is on board and will be joining producers Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small for Brownstone Productions (Pitch Perfect), director Alex Prager for his company Big Valley Pictures, as well as Oscar nominee Vincent Landay (Being John Malkovich) of Landay Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Banks will also be starring alongside Jessica Biel for another thriller titled The Better Sister for Prime Video. This will be a series that Banks will be executive producing and is based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke. Burke will also be consulting on the series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. The plot for the series reads, “Chloe (Biel) moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets.”
