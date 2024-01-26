Dune 3: Zendaya would “of course” be down to return as Chani

Zendaya says that he would “of course” be down to return as Chani for Dune 3, but she’s willing to wait until Denis Villeneuve is ready.

I honestly never expected that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune would be a success, but despite the simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max, the film became a modest box-office success, grossing $402 million worldwide. With Dune: Part Two on the way, there’s already talk of Dune 3, and if it does happen, Zendaya is more than ready to return as Chani.

During a cast interview with Fandango, Zendaya was asked about Dune 3. “ Would we be down? I mean of course, ” Zendaya said. “ Any time Denis calls it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started ‘Messiah’ and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis. “

Villeneuve confirmed in December that the script for Dune 3 was almost complete, but that he might tackle another project before returning to Arrakis. “ I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis, ” Villeneuve said. “ I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love. “

As for Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve has said that he feels the sequel is a “ much better ” movie than the first installment. “ There’s something more alive in it, ” Villeneuve said. “ There’s a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers. “