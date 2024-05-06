Darth Jar Jar is real and he can definitely hurt you in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy trailer

Darth Jar Jar is real and he can definitely hurt you in the first teaser trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Jar Jar Binks is one of the more reviled characters in the entire Star Wars franchise, and while he’s largely harmless, some fans wonder if he’s not hiding something darker and more sinister. Some have even theorized that Jar Jar is secretly a Sith Lord, and the new teaser trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy definitely plays into that by giving us… Darth Jar Jar. Check out the teaser below!

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will find the entire Star Wars Galaxy getting completely mixed up when “ an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together. ” Among the many changes are Rebel TIE-wings, Ewok bounty hunters, and Darth Jar Jar, who proudly declares, “Mesa gunna hurt yousa!”

In addition to Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy also features the voices of Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, and of course, the one and only Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar.

We’ve seen a few LEGO Star Wars specials over the years, including The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, and they’re always good for a chuckle.

Related Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales TV Review

In a statement, executive producer James Waugh said: “ It’s hard to believe that it’s been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began. In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It’s with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to ‘Rebuild the Galaxy’ like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together. “

Showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit added: “ The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We’ve been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan’s enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you’re going to see some things that you never thought possible. “

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will consist of four parts and will premiere on Disney+ on September 13th.