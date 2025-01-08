The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Ebon Moss-Bachrach on The Thing’s iconic catchphrase and getting help from the godfather of motion-capture

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is playing Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but will the actor utter the character’s iconic catchphrase?

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Moss-Bachrach was asked if he says, “ It’s clobberin’ time ” at some point in the film. “ I slipped it in there a couple times, ” Moss-Bachrach said. “ We’ll see what happens. I don’t have final cut on this one. “

The Thing will be brought to life through motion-capture in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the actor even got some help from the godfather of motion-capture performance, Andy Serkis. “ I have seen a very crude rendering, because it takes a while to build this stuff, ” Moss-Bachrach said. “ They’ve got lots of animators working on this. I wore a motion-capture suit, two cameras right here and so they’re capturing absolutely everything, every nuance in my eye. It takes a while to build it, and they’re building it right now. Andy Serkis, who’s sort of the godfather of motion-capture, he has this company, The Imaginarium at Pinewood Studios, where we shot this. “

Moss-Bachrach continued, “ They have a room they call the Magic Mirror, where you put on the motion-capture suit and you put on monitors, and you can see in real time a beta rendering. It’s not fully realized, you can’t see the face too much. But there are stairs and a doorframe so you can see the physics, how big the character is. “

Kimmel then tried to get Moss-Bachrach to spill some details on the upcoming film, including whether Robert Downey Jr. might appear as Doctor Doom, but the actor didn’t bite. “ It’s not gonna happen, ” he said. “ I’ve been through rigorous media training. “

“ So has Tom Holland, and he always gives me something, ” Kimmel responded. I don’t know if Holland is ever going to live that reputation down.