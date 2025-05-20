Elle Fanning to swish around as the District 12 escort Effie Trinket for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Elle Fanning (Predator: Badlands, A Complete Unknown, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) is ready to volunteer as tribute for Lionsgate‘s Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. For what might be the most fitting casting yet, Fanning will play Effie Trinket in the latest installment of the Hunger Games film franchise. Elizabeth Banks played Effie in the original Hunger Games films, lighting up the screen whenever she’d smile through the pain and swish around in the latest Panem fashions.

Effie Trinket is the escort for District 12 tributes and acts as an advisor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the original films (and novels). She chaperones the tributes to the Capitol and other events. She also acts as a stylist, ensuring her tributes stand out. After the Second Rebellion, she is the only living escort from the 74th and 75th Hunger Games.

Elle Fanning joins Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Lily Taylor as Mags, Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow. Additionally, Glenn Close is reportedly negotiating for an undisclosed role.

Here is a synopsis for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping novel courtesy of Amazon:

When you’ve been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for?

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.

Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.

When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

Francis Lawrence directs The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from a screenplay by Billy Ray, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The five films in the Hunger Games franchise have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. The films resonate with the fans of Susan Collins’ novels, bringing her saga of survival, revolution, and perseverance to life like never before. Fans are thrilled to see another chapter of the story adapted for the silver screen, and theater owners are excited to volunteer as tribute to sell tickets to the saga’s rabid fanbase.

What do you think about Elle Fanning playing Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? I love the idea of Fanning in this iconic role. I’m excited to see Effie’s early fashion sensibilities and discover more about her story. What do you think about the cast for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Let us know in the comments section below.