Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell will get you ready for sexy, spooky soirées and celebrations for every occasion

Posted 50 minutes ago
Played by Cassandra Peterson, the horror hostess character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark has been going strong for more than forty years at this point, having hosted a whole lot of movies and even having starred in a couple of her own movies: Elvira: Mistress of the Dark in 1988 and Elvira’s Haunted Hills in 2001. But there’s something we don’t know… As the years have gone by, have you ever wondered what Elvira eats? If so, you’re in luck, because she’s sharing her recipes with us! Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell: Sexy, Spooky Soirées and Celebrations for Every Occasion is set to reach store shelves on September 30th, and hardcover copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

With a page count of 224, Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell: Sexy, Spooky Soirées and Celebrations for Every Occasion has the following description: New York Times bestselling memoirist and pop culture icon Cassandra Peterson, as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, delivers the definitive guide to ghoulish hosting all year round. Hello darling, it’s me, Elvira—the afterlife of the party—here to bring the “Hell” to your next Hell-raising gathering! Ready to unleash your inner party monster? Well, I’m here to prove that the devil is in the details. Shock your fiends with sinister snacks, demonically delicious dishes, and cocktails so wickedly good they’ll make your head spin! But this isn’t just a cookbook—think of it as your Necronomicom of party planning. Between these pages lies everything you’ll need to make your next get-together a graveyard smash! From a “Beastly Bloody Brunch” to a “Romantic Graveside Picnic” to a “Creepy Cocktail Party” to “Having Your Friends for Dinner”—Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell is a volume bound to raise any party from the dead! I have been an Elvira fan since I was a little kid, and I’m very interested in hearing more of the specifics about the dishes and drinks that will be featured in this book.

Are you an Elvira fan, and will you be adding Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell: Sexy, Spooky Soirées and Celebrations for Every Occasion to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

