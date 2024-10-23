Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira calls out Ariana Grande for backstage diss

Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, remembered the time she was nice to Ariana Grande’s family but was snubbed for a pic.

With Halloween right around the corner and Wicked due out in theaters next month, neither Elvira nor Ariana Grande can afford any bad press. And yet, both seem to have flying monkeys on their backs, as Grande reportedly dissed Elvira portrayer Cassandra Peterson to brashly that Peterson couldn’t help but spread the story.

In a story posted to Cassandra Peterson’s Instagram, the horror icon recalled of her run-in with Ariana Grande, “She came and she brought 20 guests, she wanted 21 tickets…and we gave her the tickets and she comes backstage and she asks if I can take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought. I take a picture with every single one of them, I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ And she goes, ‘No, I don’t really do that.’” After a stream of boos hit the stage, Peterson added some icing: “And then she left before my show started. All the relatives stayed…and she took off. Just saying!”

This prompted Ariana Grande to respond directly to Cassandra Peterson, writing, “i’m so disheartened to see this. i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)…but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so…But if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so…Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her…clearly, we all have our days!).” She added that Elvira will always be the “queen of Halloween”, which is really the only point that can actually be confirmed as 100% true.

Ever the self-promoter, Cassandra Peterson has been hitting some shows around the spooky season and will be at the Washington State Horror Con the weekend before Halloween. Grande, meanwhile, is on the promotional circuit for Wicked, which is looking to make some serious green when it opens on November 22nd.

