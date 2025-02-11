Bill Murray and Kristen Wiig to form an unlikely couple for greed and companionship in Max Barbakow’s Epiphany comedy

As we’ve seen, some people will go to great lengths to keep their money. In the new comedy from director Max Barbakow (Palm Springs, Brothers), Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, Despicable Me 2) does what it takes to hold onto her fortune, even if that means hooking up with a new, wealthy husband, played by Bill Murray, to keep creditors from pilfering her stash. Rocket Science invites you to witness a match made in Hollywood heaven as Bill Murray and Kristen Wiig star in Epiphany, an upcoming comedy from Scrooged and The Recruit writer Mitch Glazer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Epiphany courtesy of Rocket Science:

“When her massive fortune evaporates overnight, heiress and fashionista Favorite Ives (Wiig) has two weeks to nab a rich husband and fight creditors to stay off the street. Her desperate search for a big-money mark slams her into eccentric math savant and billionaire Oz Bell (Murray). Favorite needs Oz’s money and Oz craves Favorite’s spirit and spontaneity. Can this unlikely couple find something more?”

I know what you’re thinking. Favorite? Who names their child Favorite? What if I told you I once met a child named Cute? No, I’m not joking. I met her in an Old Navy. Her mother was barking her name to get her to stop running around the store. When I inquired about the name, because who wouldn’t? The woman told me she named her daughter Cute because it was all they could think of when she was born. Aww?

Anyway, Barbakov spoke about the joy of working with Bill Murray and Kristen Wiig on Epiphany, saying, “It’s a rare, delightful experience when a story takes you on a journey that all at once manages to make you laugh, make you feel, and hold a mirror up to the wonderful absurdities of everyday life. It’s even more delightful when your spirit guides are Bill Murray and Kristen Wiig. But Epiphany carries that breadth of tone, depth of wisdom, and such a lush sense of cinematic possibility, all while teeing up iconic roles for two already-iconic, totally original unicorns in Kristen and Billy.”

Epiphany heads to EFM (European Film Market) later this week, and studios are already salivating at the prospect of owning a piece of the project. Murray and Wiig are legends in their respective circles. The thought of bringing them together for the same film, and as a couple no less, is a combination most studios won’t want to pass up.

