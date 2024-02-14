Sylvester Stallone returns to Philadelphia to hunt a serial killer in the crime thriller Epiphany

Sylvester Stallone is returning to the mean streets of Philadelphia for AGC Studios’ forthcoming crime thriller Epiphany. Focusing on a hard-boiled detective on the verge of retirement, the soon-to-be former police detective must team up with a younger cop and former priest to hunt and apprehend a serial killer on a murderous rampage through the wintery streets of the Keystone State.

Will Eubank (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) directs from a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy and Russell Sommer. Cameras roll this summer, with Stallone and Braden Aftergood producing through Balboa Productions alongside Stuart Ford of AGC Studios. The project goes to EFM (European Film Market) this week.

Never content to rest for long, Stallone has several film and television projects in the works, including a sequel to the 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger and a lead role in the Justin Routt-directed action film Armored, focusing on a father and son working as security guards for an armored truck company who encounter a team of would-be robbers while on a bridge. They become trapped and must devise a plan to escape and ensure their survival.

On television, Sylvester Stallone is suiting up for Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King Season 2. Paramount+ renewed the series in November 2022 after only three episodes hit the air. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tulsa King expects to shoot its second season in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The huge success we’ve had with Tulsa King and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently, his mind works in terms of universes and backstories, so I think there’s always a possibility that there’s more to that universe and more to that story,” Paramount+ chief programming officer Tanya Giles told IndieWire in January.

What do you think about Sylvester Stallone hunting a serial killer for Epiphany? Who should join the cast as Stallone’s partner? Are you amazed by how many plates Stallone juggles to keep his career on the move? I hope he can say something like “two weeks to retirement” in Epiphany. Classic lines like that never die; if anyone can pull it off, it’s Stallone.