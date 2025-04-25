The video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s (read our review HERE) quickly became Blumhouse Productions’ highest-grossing movie when it reached theatres and the Peacock streaming service back in October, surpassing the likes of Split, The Invisible Man, The Black Phone, M3GAN, the recent Halloween sequel trilogy, and the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge franchises with its haul of $295 million. So, of course, there’s a sequel coming our way, aiming for a December 5, 2025 theatrical release – and here’s everything we know about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 !

STORY

The video game takes place in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a darker version of Chuck-E-Cheese, where an animatronic animal band performs kiddy songs by day, and goes on murderous rampages by night. The goal of the game is survive a night locked inside, knowing that a furry death machine might jump out of the dark at any moment. The first film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through .

We don’t have an official synopsis for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 just yet, but we do have a teaser trailer:

And this teaser trailer reveals that the killer animatronic action is no longer confined to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. This time, the animatronics are terrorizing people all over town!

Of course, the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza place is still a location:

But fans have also been able to learn that there’s an event called Fazfest going on in the movie, and some images of the Fazfest set-up have made their way online:

A month ago I've been told a "Fazfest" will be in the film and now this photo just released, so this is 100% for that 🙂#FNAFMovie https://t.co/GolcEaK8s5 pic.twitter.com/IVygoQpxX2 — katfanf (@katsterlingfan) January 11, 2025

DIRECTOR

The first Five Nights at Freddy’s was originally set up at Warner Bros., where Gil Kenan (Monster House) was going to direct the film from a screenplay he was writing with Tyler Burton Smith (the Child’s Play remake). Then the project moved over to Blumhouse and Universal, where Chris Columbus (Home Alone) was attached to direct it for several years. It finally went into production with Emma Tammi – director of The Wind, Into the Dark: Delivered, and Into the Dark: Blood Moon – at the helm, working from a screenplay she wrote with Seth Cuddeback (Mateo) and video game creator Scott Cawthon. Tragedy Girls writers Tyler MacIntyre and Chris Lee Hill shared story credit with Cawthon.

Having proven she’s capable of making a successful movie about killer animatronics, Tammi is back at the helm for the sequel and has written the screenplay with Cawthon and Cuddeback. Filming took place from October of 2024 through January of 2025.

CAST

Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) starred in Five Nights at Freddy’s as security guard Mike Schmidt, with Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy) as his younger sister Abby, Elizabeth Lail (You) as police officer / Mike’s love interest Vanessa Shelly, and Matthew Lillard (Scream) as Vanessa’s father William Afton, the co-founder and owner of Fazbear Entertainment and Afton Robotics, LLC. He also happened to be a serial killer. He would kidnap and murder children, then hide their bodies in the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza animatronics. Their souls bring the animatronics to life – and they’re under Afton’s control.

Hutcherson, Rubio, Lail, and Lillard reprise the roles of Mike, Abby, Vanessa, and Afton for the sequel.

Speaking with Esquire, Hutcherson said Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is “ much bigger; the stakes are higher. There’s more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way. We’re finding the balance right now of building this world and expanding it in a really cool way but also making sure the characters stay really grounded. That’s something that I really think that we all fought for in the first film, because this world that was created in Five Nights at Freddy’s, it’s so out there. It’s so over-the-top and wacky, in a way, that to find the emotional truth of the characters was gonna be what was gonna work. I think the fans are gonna flip for it. It’s gonna be a lot of fun with the source. It’s gonna be scarier, too, actually. “ Asked if he might stick with the franchise beyond this sequel, Hutcherson answered, “ You never know. I mean, I love working in this world. Emma Tammi, our director, is phenomenal, and with my character, Mike, I think the possibilities are endless. This could have a very potentially long run and it could be a lot of fun, but at this point, we’re focusing on the second movie. We’ll see what comes after that. “

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight before he reported to set, Lillard said, “ To have a franchise like (Five Nights at Freddy’s) is very exciting. ‘I always come back’ is my last line of the movie, so I’m coming back, that’s good. Here’s the great news – I think the fans fell in love with what we did, I think [creator Scott Cawthon] is the shepherd of this incredible project and I think collectively the filmmakers listened to some of the criticism that they got, and they’re growing. I think this film is going to be tonally a little different. I think we’re going to have a lot more. I think it’s going to be an action-packed film. Again, I think it’s fan-centric, and I think they’re going to love it. “ Lillard has also been quoted as saying the script for Five Night’s at Freddy’s 2 is fantastic.

The returning cast members are joined by new additions Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Teo Briones (Chucky), Ellison Booker (Leverage: Redemption), Joshua Mark Sienkiewicz (Lost Bayou), Evan Soto (The Goldbergs), and Sylvia Grace Crim (Lisa Frankenstein).

According to fan sites, Bailey Winston – who appeared as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place employee Kim in the first movie – is back for the sequel, Audrey Lynn-Marie (Don’t Let Him Find You) is in there as a character named Charlie Emily, and Lillard’s Scream co-star Skeet Ulrich will be showing up as Henry Emily. FNAF Movie News claims, “He will have some sort of relation to FazFest, and could be featured in some flashbacks.” Since Ulrich has not been announced as a cast member, we have to label that one as a RUMOR for now.

ANIMATRONICS

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop provided the animatronic creatures for the first film and are back to do the same for the follow-up. Stunt performers Kevin Foster (WandaVision), Jade Kindar-Martin (Interview with the Vampire), and Jess Weiss (Mayfair Witches) played the animatronics Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, and Chica the first time around, and while we don’t have official confirmation that they’re back in the costumes for this one, but we do know that we’ll be seeing versions of Freddy, Bonnie, and Chica again. Fans speculated that characters called Toy Chica and Mangle might be in the sequel, and the teaser trailer appeared to confirm they’re in there.

A Screen Rant evaluation of the teaser trailer points out the animatronics Toy Freddy, Toy Bonnie, Toy Chica, Mangle, Balloon Boy, and either Yellow Rabbit or Springtrap, while speculating about the involvement of The Puppet.

Douglas Tait, who appeared as Jason Voorhees in the final scene of Freddy vs. Jason and performed some of the Michael Myers stunts in Halloween Kills is one of the suit actors in this sequel.

And that’s everything we know about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at this time. Are you looking forward to this video game movie sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.