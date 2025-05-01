Bryan Cranston & Allison Janney attempt to keep their family and futures intact in the Everything’s Going to Be Great trailer

Anyone who’s tried running a local theater can tell you how difficult it is. The upkeep can be a nightmare, drumming up public interest is tricky, and then there are the actors—oh, the actors. Thankfully, Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle) and Allison Janney (The Help, Juno) show us how it’s done in the Everything’s Going to Be Great trailer.

In Everything’s Going to Be Great, Bryan Cranston plays Buddy Smart, the patriarch of a family with roots deeply embedded in theater. In the film, Buddy uproots his wife, Macy (Allison Janney), and their sons, Lester (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Derrick (Jack Champion), to New Jersey to manage a regional theater. Buddy’s ambitions to turn the failing theater into a hot entertainment spot are endearing and admirable, but not everyone shares his enthusiasm. Buddy encounters push-back, doubt, and desperation as he tries to keep the theater afloat and encourage his family to believe in his dream.

Simon Rex (Blink Twice, Red Rocket) and Chris Cooper (American Beauty, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) also star as Kyle and Walter, respectively. Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie, Tetris) directs Everything is Going to Be Great from a script written by Steven Rogers (I, Tonya, Hope Floats).

Lionsgate is the studio behind the film’s release, with plans for a Tribeca Film Festival premiere in New York on June 9.

Everything’s Going to Be Great has the potential to be one of 2025’s best and most touching feel-good films of the year. Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney are known to bring the house down, and the family drama surrounding the theater’s future (or lack thereof) could make for some great cinema. The Everything is Going to Be Great trailer shows Buddy summoning enthusiasm in the face of desperate times while Macy delivers harsh truths, intolerance, and exasperation. Watching the boys navigate their new school, move to a new town, and struggle with their ties to theater life could also be a great source of drama. We’re interested in hearing reactions to Everything’s Going to Be Great and seeing the movie for ourselves later this year.