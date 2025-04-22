Frankie Muniz reunites with Bryan Cranston & Jane Kaczmarek in first look at Malcolm in the Middle revival

Production has begun on the Malcolm in the Middle revival for Disney+, and Frankie Muniz has posted a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him reuniting with Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

Always good to have Mom and Dad around! pic.twitter.com/7XH585hnZE — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) April 22, 2025

The revival series, which will consist of just four episodes, will follow Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter as they are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer returned to write the revival, with producing director Ken Kwapis set to helm all four episodes.

“ Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and reliability, ” said Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television. “ Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless. “

Original cast members Christopher Materson and Justin Berfield will return as Malcolm’s brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. As Erik Per Sullivan has left the world of acting behind, he won’t be back as Dewey. Instead, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has replaced him. Anthony Timpano will play Jamie, the youngest brother who was seen as a baby and toddler during the latter portion of the original series. Vaughan Murrae will play Kelly, the baby Lois was pregnant with during the series finale. She is described as “ self-sufficient ” and “ already wiser than most of the family. “

Additionally, Kiana Maderia will play Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend, and Keeley Karsten will play Leah, Malcolm’s daughter. Leah will have “ the same sarcastic humor, same impulsiveness and the same frighteningly high intelligence ” as her father, but is “ far more sensitive and emotional. “

The original series spanned 151 episodes across seven seasons, and its success paved the way for other single-camera comedy shows such as Arrested Development, 30 Rock, The Office, and more.