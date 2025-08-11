Mission Impossible & F1 bigger at the international box office than Fantastic Four; Jurassic World the biggest summer hit?

Much has been written — including by us — about how Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, after a solid opening, has dropped off significantly at the domestic box office. While the movie still has a chance of making around $260–280 million domestically, its total will be only so-so for the MCU, even if it still vastly outperforms Captain America: Brave New World ($200 million) and Thunderbolts ($190 million).

Its overseas performance is also falling short of expectations. At the moment, the film’s worldwide cume stands at $434 million, suggesting it will likely top out around $550–600 million globally. While that’s a decent number, it’s far below what Marvel films were making just a few years ago. It appears that foreign audiences are experiencing the same kind of superhero — or rather, Marvel — fatigue we’re seeing domestically. Captain America: Brave New World topped out at $414 million worldwide, while Thunderbolts hasn’t even cracked $400 million. Both are likely to lose a significant amount of money once all is said and done, while Fantastic Four will probably eke out a small profit.

Interestingly, Fantastic Four is currently being outgrossed by two star-driven vehicles that only performed modestly in North America: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and F1. Tom Cruise’s final Mission: Impossible movie is closing in on $600 million worldwide, while F1 seems likely to surpass that figure within a week or two. Clearly, overseas, star power still counts for something.

Oddly enough, the summer’s biggest live-action hit has been Jurassic World Rebirth, which crossed the $800 million mark worldwide this weekend. How to Train Your Dragon has also posted a huge $623 million global haul. Another strong performer is Superman, which is closing in on $600 million worldwide and is shaping up to be the year’s top-grossing superhero movie. While its foreign gross has been modest, it will easily claim the superhero crown for the year — though it won’t come close to the $670 million earned by Man of Steel (not adjusted for inflation).

What are your thoughts on this summer’s international box office? Are audiences truly sick of superheroes? Let us know in the comments!