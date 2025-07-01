The Fantastic Four: First Steps and TruMoo team-up results in Fantastic Berry milk and color-changing glasses

The latest addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thunderbolts*, just reached theatres at the start of May – but the next entry in the franchise isn’t far off, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to reach theatres on July 25th. With that date just a few weeks away, TruMoo, the farmer-owned brand from Dairy Farmers of America, has revealed that they’re supercharging dairy aisles with their new Fantastic Berry Lowfat Milk, which is available now and was inspired by the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. They add, “This cosmic collaboration has a fantastic surprise: the release of a special edition series of color-changing Fantastic Four collectible milk glasses. And yes, the milk is blue!”

“ The four “Power Up Your Pour” milk glasses each feature a different Fantastic Four hero, with artwork that appears when you pour in cold milk. The retro glass designs harken back to the franchise’s comic-book roots and celebrate their MCU debut, making them a must-have collectible for fans of all ages. The first glass featuring Human Torch is available July 18, with three more designs landing weekly. Here’s the launch timeline: “POWER UP YOUR POUR” COLLECTION COUNTDOWN: 7/18: Human Torch – 7/25: Invisible Woman – 8/1: The Thing – 8/8: Mister Fantastic. All fans need to do is upload proof of their qualifying milk purchase to MarvelMilk.com each week to redeem the featured glass while supplies last. “

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also joined the cast of the retro-future movie, and Matthew Wood provides the voice of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

Rachel Kyllo, Chief Marketing Officer of Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), provided the following statement: “ When we say ‘Power Up Your Pour,’ we mean it. These glasses literally come to life with every pour, creating the kind of wow-factor that turns ordinary milk moments into extraordinary memories. Seeing your favorite Super Hero appear on the glass captures the same wonder and excitement Marvel brings to fans. Meanwhile, the milk in the glass delivers the essential calcium, protein, and vitamins growing superheroes need to build their own cosmic powers every day. ” The press release notes that DFA regional brands like Alta Dena®, Tuscan® Dairy, and Garelick Farms®, among others, are also introducing superpowered packaging inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, giving consumers the option to celebrate the film’s theatrical release with traditional white milk. The TruMoo Fantastic Berry Lowfat milk inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes in half-gallons, and special edition packaged regional brand white milk is available in full-gallons. Both can be found in the dairy section at local grocers, Target, and Walmart while supplies last through September 2025.

Will you be drinking some The Fantastic Four: First Steps-inspired, berry-flavored milk and collecting the color-changing glasses? Let us know by leaving a comment below.