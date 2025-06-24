Check out the first look images of Channing Tatum in Roofman

Channing Tatum gets a whole Toys ‘R’ Us to himself in the new film, Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman, and he stars opposite Kirsten Dunst. Based on a true story, the film stars Tatum as former Army Ranger and struggling father, Jeffrey Manchester, who starts robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, which earns him the nickname “Roofman.” After escaping from prison, he begins a new life while hiding in the famous toy store and falls in love with a single mother (Dunst) and her two daughters. However, his criminal past and a final robbery threaten to destroy his chance at redemption.

Entertainment Weekly has new exclusive images from the film, which you can check out below. Roofman also stars Peter Dinklage as the Toys “R” Us manager, Juno Temple and LaKeith Stanfield as Manchester’s friends, and Uzo Aduba and Ben Mendelsohn.

Tatum, who entered the MCU as the X-Men’s Gambit, was under the impression that Roofman would be less physically taxing than his other action roles, but soon discovered how wrong he was. He tells EW, “It was absolutely exhausting. When I read this, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t an action movie. I’m not going to be exhausted by the end of the day.’ I’ve had to hit the ground every day on a movie before and your body hurts. But this was a spiritual marathon on some level.” Then, he explained, “Derek really wanted me to break through the roof. Lots of times in movies, you’re trying to shave off every little unnecessary moment, so you can put in more story or action. Derek loves those in-between moments of like, ‘Oh, I can’t get this roof shingle off.’ It’s the struggle of the thing. He doesn’t want it to be nice and neat and carefully pre-planned, where it doesn’t look hard.”

Another thing Tatum admits to being intimidated by was working with Kirsten Dunst, who grew up in movies with films like Interview with the Vampire, Jumanji, Bring It On and the Spider-Man films. He stated, “There’s nothing that she hasn’t done. I was very, very nervous and that did something to me, meeting her for the very first time and having those real nerves. And then there was a real release in a way, a real falling into her because she’s so loving, warm. And open. It really did something for me.”

Roofman enters theaters this October 10.