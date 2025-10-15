Jason Voorhees is joining Fortnite this month

Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe , which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” That’s how we got the 15 minute short film called Sweet Revenge, which was released through the Jason Universe YouTube channel and through a site hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider back in August – and the franchise will continue expanding soon. Not only are the rights holders collaborating with A24 and the Peacock streaming service on the upcoming prequel series Crystal Lake, but they’ve also confirmed that they’re actively working on a new feature film sequel and a new video game, and they’ve said that Jason Voorhees will “return in other unexpected ways.” One of those unexpected ways is his inclusion in the first-person-shooter games Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone as part of “The Haunting,” the annual Call of Duty Halloween event, which began earlier this month. Another unexpected return is right around the corner, as Jason will also be joining the online video game Fortnite this month!

Actually, I’m not sure how unexpected this turn of events is, because I have been hearing fans say “Jason is coming to Fortnite” for a long time now. Whatever the case, Jason will be dropping into the game on October 17 with the Jason outfit, exclusive emotes, and more. A press release notes, “ He’s also already terrorizing the battle royale as a boss enemy who hunts nearby players with low health, rewarding those who defeat him with powerful loot including a mythic weapon. Lucky players can score big by competing in the Jason Haunted Cup tournament on October 16, with top performing teams in each region winning early access to the Jason outfit. “

Jason’s addition to Fortnite is part of the Fortnitemares event that will also see characters like Wednesday Addams, Ghostface, The Grabber, Art the Clown, an Alien: Earth xenomorph, and the entire gang from Scooby-Doo joining the game.

Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc., provided the following statement: “ The demand to see Jason in Call of Duty and Fortnite has been relentless–and we’ve heard you. Jason Universe is all about bringing the GOAT back. Fans have waited long enough. ” Sheri Conn, Chief Marketing Officer of Horror, Inc. added, “ Dropping Jason into iconic games like Call of Duty and Fortnite is such a killer crossover–literally. Players get to step into the boots of a horror legend, but on entirely new terms. It’s a chance to see Jason unleashed in worlds with different rules, mechanics, and mayhem. ” And Marc Toberoff said, on behalf of Friday 13th LLC, “ For over 45 years, Jason has been one of the horror community’s most iconic figures. He will always adapt to the times and the mediums that matter to fans. To see Jason step back into the gaming arena is an exciting moment in his ever-evolving legacy, and one that will connect with both longtime fans and a new generation of players. ” Barsamian also talked to Game Spot about this video game action; click the link to find out what he had to say to them.

