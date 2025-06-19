Francis Ford Coppola is taking Megalopolis on the road for 6-city tour

With its future on streaming and physical media still uncertain (and probably dire), there might be only one way to see Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis: on the big screen. And while the original theatrical run has come, gone and practically imploded in between, the director is taking the show on the road.

Officially titled “An Evening with Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis”, the event will not only feature the film but also a post-screening Q&A with the director himself under the theme of “Bow to Change Our Future.” As for locations, the six-city tour will kick off in Red Bank, New Jersey before heading off to Port Chester, New York, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, and San Francisco.

As per Coppola in a statement, “This is the way Megalopolis was meant to be seen, in a large venue, with a crowd and followed by intense interactive discussions about the future.” Coppola himself has not been keen on Megalopolis hitting streaming simply because that’s what’s in right now but has instead been rather adamant that the film be seen as intended: on the big screen. As such, here is the tour that has been teased in the past, which presents a re-release that, no matter how dismal the initial reviews were, gives the curious another shot to see Megalopolis as Coppola wishes.

Upon initial release, Megalopolis took in $14.4 million worldwide, with a little more than half of that coming from domestic tickets. Considering the budget for Megalopolis was no less than $120 million — which has been compiled from Coppola’s own money — that’s what we in the industry call a colossal failure.

Conceived near the completion of filming on Apocalypse Now, Megalopolis has been the passion project for Francis Ford Coppola. But filming didn’t take place until 2022, with the film finally premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or, a prize Coppola won for both The Conversation and the aforementioned Apocalypse Now. This is where it proved to be not only divisive but a massive disappointment. Regardless, if this tour is going to be the best way to see Megalopolis, then so be it — Coppola deserves our support. So, yes, I have already purchased tickets to one of the screenings, and you can do the same by clicking here.

In addition to Driver, the ensemble cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Laurence Fisburne, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, and more.