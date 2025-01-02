Viola Davis becomes the target of an unexpected siege when the action-thriller G20 comes to Prime Video this April

While many of us are used to seeing Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, a ruthless woman craving power and control in the DC Universe, the Academy Award-winning actress is capable of multitudes. Viola Davis constantly reinvents herself to bring powerhouse performances to audiences, and in Patricia Riggen’s upcoming action-thriller G20, she takes a presidential role not to be taken lightly. On Thursday, Prime Video announced an April 10, 2025, release date for G20, alongside other details.

Patricia Riggen (The 33, Under the Same Moon, Girl in Progress) directs G20 from a script by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller, with a story by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. According to Prime Video’s official description, G20 follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit – an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU) – comes under siege. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders. The film will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her—heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride,” said Riggen. “With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in. I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish.”

Starring alongside Viola Davis in G20 are Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

“G20 is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart,” said producers Davis and Julius Tennon. “It boasts a fantastic ensemble cast, and is rooted in the fundamental drive we all have to protect the people and places that matter most to us,” said producer Andrew Lazar.

I don’t know about any terrorists, but I would not want to mess with Viola Davis on any day of the week. I enjoy watching her in positions of power, and I could see her playing a world leader on par with Harrison Ford’s President James Marshall from Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One. If Davis screams, “Get out of my summit,” and kicks a terrorist in the breadbasket, I’m going to lose my mind.

Are you looking forward to seeing Viola Davis in G20 on Prime Video on April 10, 2025?