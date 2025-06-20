Ernest film series and The Big Bopper actor Gailard Sartain has died at 78

Many people use the phrase “right in the childhood” as an overarching explanation for aspects of their upbringing that get tarnished by one thing or another. However, the words rarely carry weight as they describe something innocuous or unserious. Today, I use those words with the utmost sincerity as we learn that Gailard Sartain, known to many as Jake or Chuck from Jim Varney‘s Ernest movies, has passed away at 78.

The Church Studio, a recording studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Sartain’s wife, Mary Jo, volunteers, announced Sartain’s passing via Facebook.

Sartain plays multiple characters in Ernest’s films, such as Jake or Chuck in Ernest Goes to Camp, Ernest Saves Christmas, Ernest Goes to Jail, and the television series Hey, Vern, It’s Ernest! In Ernest’s films, Sartain often pairs with Eddie or Bobby for kooky or gross-out shenanigans and sight gags. Whether feeding Ernest his latest (and most disgusting) cafeteria concoction, monitoring Christmas presents, or keeping the peace inside a local jail, Sartain is a friendly and familiar face of the series, always bringing smiles with his cuckoo clock eye movements or distorted facial expressions.

With 74 acting credits, Gailard Sartain is more than a funnyman in the Ernest films. He plays The Big Bopper in 1978’s The Buddy Holly Story, Ed Couch in the 1991 drama Fried Green Tomatoes, Jerry in The Outsiders, Sheriff Stuckey in Mississippi Burning, Pilachowski in The Replacements, and more.

Born in Tulsa on September 18, 1946, Sartain worked as a cameraman at a local TV station before creating a late-night movie host in 1970, which he called Dr. Mazeppa Pompazoidi. Much like a high-fantasy version of Joe Bob Briggs, Sartain’s Pompazoidi introduced B-movies interlaced with comedy skits for a program called The Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting.

In 1972, Sartain landed a regular role on the Laugh-in-style country music show Hee Haw. Sartain remained a part of the show for 20 seasons, with other contributors like Louis “Grandpa” Jones, Minnie Pearl, and Roy Acuff joining the fun.

We at JoBlo would like to extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Sartain’s family, friends, and fans. May he rest in peace.