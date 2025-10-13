Movie News

Gary Oldman recalls the time he lived under the Hollywood sign before playing Matthew McConaughey’s brother in TipToes

By
Posted 13 minutes ago

When most people think about Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, they picture glitz, glam, and smooth sailing on their way to the top. However, this ideal could not be further from the truth for some, as many actors have fallen on hard times while trying to make their mark in a business that’s more likely to chew you up and spit you out than reward you for hard work and perseverance. Take Gary Oldman, for example, the brilliant actor whose performances in films like Dracula, The Dark Knight, Sid and Nancy, and Darkest Hour are legendary. Speaking to an eager crowd for Stellar Bedtime Stories, Oldman recalled more challenging times, telling his host and the audience about one of the lowest points of his career, and the unlikely opportunity that rescued him from the literal trenches.

“I’ll be very honest with you,” Oldman begins. “I was going through a divorce and a nasty thing with a contractor. I was in Hollywood. 42 years old. I was a single dad, and I was broke. Ironically, I was living under the Hollywood sign. I was living in a rental with no furniture. Thank God for IKEA. It was a bit of a rough time.

“On top of that, I hadn’t worked for 23 months or more. Then this film came along. This crazy idea from this director, that I would play a little person, and I would play Matthew McConaughey’s brother. I got locked into it, and had to do a voice, because I had to sound like Matthew,” Oldman says while adding a laid back Southern drawl to his voice.

“I’m on my knees, and I’ve got a hump. Desperate measures. Desperate times.”

Look, everyone’s got to eat, though I wonder how Oldman’s TipToes co-star, Peter Dinklage, felt about Oldman’s role. I’m sure that’s a story for another time. Still, it goes to show that not all actors have it easy as they carve their particular niche in an industry that moves fast. You must be willing to do things that can pay the bills and get you noticed as someone comfortable with doing what it takes to make ends meet and get the job done.

Source: Stellar Bedtime Stories
Tags: ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,671 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Gary Oldman News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Interview: Rich Davies

Posted 1 week ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Interviews

Awesome Art’s Interview With Artist Sam Green

Posted 1 month ago
For years, Awesome Art has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even...

Latest Movie News

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New BloodFriday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

JoBlo Originals

Friday the 13th: Best Endings in the Franchise

Posted 3 hours ago
The Crystal Lake TV series has been filming for months and the Friday the 13th rights holders say there’s a new movie in the works – and while we wait to see how those projects are going to turn out,...
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News