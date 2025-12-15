Disney set to develop a live-action Gaston movie with Shang-Chi writer David Callaham penning the script

No one’s slick as Gaston! No one’s quick like Gaston! No one’s neck’s as incredibly thick as Gaston! That’s right, folks! Disney’s pure paragon of manliness, Gaston, of Beauty and the Beast fame, is getting his own live-action adaptation for some reason. According to Deadline, Disney is in early development on a new live-action feature focusing on the classic, chisel-chinned villain. No director is attached, but Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Zombieland: Double Tap, Wonder Woman 1984) is writing the script (based on a previous draft by Kate Herron and Briony Redman) with Micelle Rejwan producing.

Where do we know Gaston from?

Introduced in Disney’s 1992 animated classic Beauty and the Beast, Gaston is an arrogant, misogynistic, and skilled hunter whose feelings for the bookish Belle go unrequited. Gaston is lusted after by many, yet his desire to win Belle’s affection causes him to fly into a state of jealousy. Alongside his traveling companion, LeFou, Gaston travels to the Beast’s castle, where he vows to rid the world of the mysterious monstrocity once and for all.

Hasn’t Disney tried this before?

Disney’s plans for a live-action Gaston movie would not be the first time we’re seeing the character in the flesh. Luke Evans played Gaston alongside Josh Gad’s LeFou in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, directed by Bill Condon. Condon’s adaptation grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, sparking discussions about a live-action Gaston TV series with Evans reprising the role. Disney eventually scrapped plans for the live-action Beauty and the Beast TV spinoff.

What would the live-action Gaston movie be about?

Plot details for Disney’s live-action adaptation of Gaston remain a mystery. However, sources indicate that it will be completely new and original, with a new actor portraying the muscle-bound, musket-toting villain. There’s even talk of the film having “swashbuckling” elements, perhaps in the vein of Pirates of the Caribbean. While it’s still early days for Disney’s Gaston film, word around the water cooler is that the House of Mouse is high on the concept of bringing Gaston to the silver screen.

I don’t know, you guys. Is anyone clamoring for a Gaston movie? He’s a total dick in Beauty and the Beast, and I don’t know if we need to spend millions of dollars giving him a redemption arc. I suppose if there’s a good idea floating around, it’s worth a shot, but I remain unconvinced. How about you? Are you game for a live-action movie about Gaston? Let us know in the comments section below.