Ghost Game trailer: Jill Gevargizian, Adam Cesare, Eduardo Sánchez team for October horror release

The upcoming horror film Ghost Game is coming our way from quite an interesting creative team. It was directed by Jill Gevargizian, who was previously at the helm of The Stylist, from a screenplay by Adam Cesare (the author of the popular Clown in a Cornfield series of novels, and co-writer of the horror film Last Night at Terrace Lanes), and has The Blair Witch Project co-creator Eduardo Sánchez serving as an executive producer. Epic Pictures’ DREAD will be giving Ghost Game a limited theatrical release on October 18th, with a VOD release to follow on October 22nd, and with those dates swiftly approaching, a trailer for the movie has made its way online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Ghost Game has the following synopsis: After discovering his girlfriend Laura’s involvement in an internet challenge to secretly live alongside unsuspecting residents, Vin persuades her to take him on her next adventure. They target Halton House, a notoriously haunted manor recently purchased by a new family. Upon entering, the thrill-seeking couple experiences chilling, unexplained phenomena. It quickly becomes clear they are not the only ones haunting the manor. As the new owner descends into madness and threatens the family, what began as a game turns deadly, forcing Laura and Vin to fight for their survival.

The film stars Kia Dorsey (The Neighbor Who Saw Too Much), newcomer Zaen Haidar, Aidan Hughes (My One and Only), Vienna Maas (Mister K’s Clubhouse), Emily Bennett (Alone with You), Sam Lukowski (The Jester), Carlo Glorioso (Getting Hal), newcomer Luca Glorioso, Stella Glorioso (Stinky Summer), Sharrie McCain (For My Man), Anita Sharma (The Resident), Jesse L. Green (Killer Campout), and The Blair Witch Project’s Michael C. Williams.

Patrick Ewald, Carlo Glorioso, Jamie Nash, and Cory Okouchi produced Ghost Game, with Sánchez executive producing alongside Mary Beth McAndrews. Anita Sharma was co-producer.

Speaking of Clown in a Cornfield, Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil director Eli Craig has made a film based on Cesare’s novel that recently earned an R rating for bloody horror violence.