GOAT: Steph Curry, Gabrielle Union, Caleb McLauglin, & more hit the court for an animated sports comedy from the Spider-Verse studio

Sony Pictures Animation, the studio that brought you Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is taking the rock and sprinting toward another animated marvel with GOAT, a sports-themed animated comedy with an all-star cast that includes NBA champion Steph Curry, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union (Bring It On, Bad Boys II), and more! Sony recently hit the court running with GOAT at a preview event at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Also set to hit the hardwood for GOAT are Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, Human Resources), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), David Harbour (Thunderbolts*, Black, Violent Night), Jenifer Lewis (I Love That for You), and Patton Oswald (Ratatouille, The Secret Life of Pets). Tyree Dillihay (Bob’s Burgers, Axe Cop) and Adam Rosette (The Wild Robot, The Bad Guys) co-direct GOAT from a screenplay by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. GOAT is produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media, alongside Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg, and Rodney Rothman of Modern Magic. David Schulenburg co-produces, while Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder serve as executive producers.

GOAT takes place in an all-animal world and focuses on Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a one-in-a-million chance to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

“We’re excited to bring together an all-star cast to voice the incredible characters in Goat,” said Peyton and Curry. “Goat is the kind of story we love to tell at Unanimous— full of heart, humor, and high-octane action that we hope audiences of all ages will cheer for.”

Sony Pictures Animation will shoot for a release in theaters on February 13, 2026, to synergize with the sport’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

I grew up with basketball-themed movies like Space Jam, Blue Chips, The Air Up There, and Teen Wolf. While many films revolve around the sport, it’s nice to hear Sony Pictures Animation will get back to the basics with an underdog story and a “never underestimate the little guy” narrative. What are some of your favorite movies featuring basketball as a key plot point? Let us know in the comments section below.