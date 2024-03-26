Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire early reactions eat up the monster movie mayhem

Let’s get ready to rumble. In one corner, we have the dysfunctional team of Godzilla and Kong. Adam Wingard’s new film gets praise for delivering what it promises.

When Godzilla vs. Kong premiered in 2021, it was long removed from the more suspense-filled, grounded, gritty Godzilla of 2014. After Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the series has fully leaned into the sci-fi cheese and carnage that we dreamt of as kids, complete with spaceships that travel to the center of the Earth. Now that Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has premiered, the important question is: is it entertaining? While not high art (though the recent Japanese Godzilla films have become more prestigious), audiences sitting down to watch a movie where Kong rides Godzilla while wielding an axe still want it to measure up to a good ol’ time. So, how is it fairing in the early reactions?

Advanced word is saying that the latest monster mash is quite the smash (I’m so, so sorry). Our own JimmyO raves, “Godzilla x Kong is a whole lot of Titan fun! With emphasis on the monsters, Wingard explores Kong and company, rightly giving them the spotlight. The new creatures add much to this ever expanding world. And when it comes to humans, Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry are both scene stealers while Rebecca Hall and Kaylee Hottle are both terrific. The monsterverse is in good hands with Wingard.”

Our man @JimmytotheO saw #GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire mad had a blast! “Godzilla x Kong is a whole lot of Titan fun! With emphasis on the monsters, Wingard explores Kong and company, rightly giving them the spotlight. The new creatures add much to this ever expanding world. And… — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) March 26, 2024

According to DigitalSpy, Film Speak’s Griffin Schiller described the movie as “A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp – crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse!” He then states it’s “a fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp – crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse!”

And Variety‘s Aaron Neuwirth would rave, “Godzilla X Kong hits plenty of sweet spots for me! Tons of wild kaiju action, a brutal villain for Kong, a powered-up Godzilla, Dan Stevens having a blast, some legit surprises, and so many colors. Bring me more MonsterVerse!”

Meanwhile, those who think that even a fun romp like this movie lacks any kind of story development, the action makes up for the shortcomings. Geeks of Doom’s Michael Lee posted, “Godzilla X Kong is a noisy titan brawl with hardly any human heart to engage us on an emotional level. But audiences coming for the fights alone are getting a supremely awesome tag team match between Godzilla and Kong vs Skar King and Shimo.”

Eric Goldman posted, “#GodzillaXKong is a really great King Kong movie. The human stuff is notably clunky (poor Rebecca Hall saddled with so much dry exposition) but Kong has so many scenes centered on him and I just loved the big guy. And the final fight sequences are pure monster mayhem delight.”