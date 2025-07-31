The gang’s all here in the new poster for Good Fortune

Keanu Reeves stars in a new comedy as an angel who isn’t particularly good at being a guardian. Lionsgate recently shared a couple of trailers for Good Fortune, but has now released character posters and the official one-sheet. Aziz Ansari stars in the film and it marks his directorial debut. Ansari also wrote the script and joining him in the cast are Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh. Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang, and Ansari produce, with Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey overseeing at Lionsgate. While exec producers include Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow and Connor DiGregorio. Stay tuned for our review as the film will be one of the features we’ll get to see at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

The official synopsis reads,

“In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).”

Aziz Ansari brought the trailer to his film to CinemaCon last year. After the trailer was shown, Ansari took the stage. He said he “hates that comedies are no longer going to theaters. So he wanted to prove you could make a big comedy with stars that will be hit. He wanted it to be in the vein of big comedies like Anchorman and 40 Year Old Virgin. Keanu – the man Chad Stahelski couldn’t break while making the John Wick movies – actually broke his knee by tripping on a run in his dressing room. He did the whole movie with a broken knee but you can’t tell. He wanted to do everything and just plowed through.“

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake.

The movie comes out on October 17, following a debut at TIFF.

