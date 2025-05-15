Good Night, and Good Luck: George Clooney’s Broadway play will be broadcast live on CNN this summer

This is exciting news: the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney, will be broadcast live on CNN this summer. According to the network, this marks the first time a Broadway play will be televised live. The special live performance will air on June 7 at 7 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN International, and will also stream on CNN’s website.

“ I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done, ” Clooney said in a statement. “ CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone. “

Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN, added, “ Good Night, and Good Luck is not just a celebration of a golden age in TV journalism. It’s also about the importance of the free press and the need for strong news organizations to report the facts in a fair-minded way. That’s something we still care deeply about. “

Good Night, and Good Luck is adapted from the 2005 film of the same name. “ Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s (Clooney) legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy, ” reads the description. “ As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. ” The original film not only starred Clooney, but he also directed it and co-wrote the script with Grant Heslov.

The play opened on April 3 and is set to run through June 8, making the televised broadcast the second-to-last scheduled performance. Good Night, and Good Luck has already proven to be a huge success, becoming the first Broadway play to surpass a gross of $4 million in just one week. It’s also been nominated for five Tony Awards, including a nod for Clooney. It has also received nominations for Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design.

Following the live broadcast of Good Night, and Good Luck, CNN will host a special discussing the production of the play and the state of global journalism.