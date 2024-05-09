Grace Caroline Currey is set to star in a remake of The Breed

In an interesting bit of remake news, a 2006 film that was produced by horror icon Wes Craven will be remade for a new horror reimagining. The Breed starred Fast & Furious family member Michelle Rodriguez and Oliver Hudson. Variety reports that director brothers Sean and Bryan Furst will be sitting in the director seats for the new incarnation, which has been described as an “unconventional reimagining of the Wes Craven cult classic.” The brothers will produce the horror film together through their company, Curmudgeon Films.

It has also now being said that Grace Caroline Currey, who is known as Mary in both Shazam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, as well as starring in 2022’s suspense flick Fall, is set to star in the remake for the Furst brothers. The plot of the movie revolves around Currey’s character Violet, who is “a rebel icon and badass on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island which leads to complete adrenaline-fueled terror.” The description, “A rebel icon and a badass on a mission,” sounds almost like it was pitched by Rob McElhenny’s character, Mac, from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The plot to the 2006 original that starred Rodriguez and Hudson and was directed by Nicolas Mastandrea read, “Two close brothers, Matt and John head to an exotic island for a week of fun and relaxation. Joined by Matt’s girlfriend Nicki, Sara, and a friend Noah, the group intend on having a week of relaxation, fun and spending quality time together. However, after one of them is viciously attacked by a dog, the friends decide to leave the island early – only to find their sea plane set adrift by the dogs. As the day goes on, the friends find themselves fighting for their lives against a vicious pack of mutated dogs who don’t intend on the group making it out alive off the island…”

The Furst brothers will be making their directorial debut with this film. However, they are well acquainted with the horror world as their resume includes producing credits on Renfield and Daybreakers. They are also known for producing non-horror movies like The Cooler and The Matador.