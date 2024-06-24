Virginia Gardner joins Fall co-star Grace Caroline Currey in The Breed remake

Back in 2006, Wes Craven produced a killer dog movie called The Breed (watch it HERE), which was directed by Nicholas Mastandrea from a screenplay by Robert Conte and Peter Martin Wortmann and starred Michelle Rodriguez, Oliver Hudson, Taryn Manning, Eric Lively, Hill Harper, Nick Boraine, and Lisa-Marie Schneider. Now a remake (or an “unconventional reimagining,” as they’re calling it) of The Breed is in the works. When the project was first announced, it was said that Grace Caroline Currey of Fall is set to star in the film, and now Deadline reports that Currey’s Fall co-star Virginia Gardner has joined the cast!

In addition to Fall, Gardner’s credits include Halloween (2018), Starfish, Monster Party, Marvel’s Runaways, See You on Venus, All the Bright Places, Beautiful Disaster, and Beautiful Wedding.

Brothers Nathan and Griff Furst are directing The Breed remake, and are also producing it hrough their Curmudgeon Films shingle. The Fursts are no strangers to killer animal movies, as Griff’s previous directing credits include Trailer Park Shark, Ghost Shark, Swamp Shark, Lake Placid 3, Alligator Alley, and Arachnoquake. The brothers teamed up to direct the 2018 movie Nightmare Shark.

The Breed remake will follow an eclectic group on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island — an expedition that ends in terror. Currey’s character is Violet, “ a rebel icon and badass on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island which leads to complete adrenaline-fueled terror. ”

Deadline didn’t share any details on Gardner’s character, but we do know that Page Kennedy – who had to deal with man-eating sharks in The Meg and Meg 2: The Trench – will be appearing in the film as Farmer John, “ a country-rapper who provides comedic relief. “

The 2006 film had the following synopsis: Two close brothers, Matt and John head to an exotic island for a week of fun and relaxation. Joined by Matt’s girlfriend Nicki, Sara, and a friend Noah, the group intend on having a week of relaxation, fun and spending quality time together. However, after one of them is viciously attacked by a dog, the friends decide to leave the island early – only to find their sea plane set adrift by the dogs. As the day goes on, the friends find themselves fighting for their lives against a vicious pack of mutated dogs who don’t intend on the group making it out alive off the island…

Are you interested in The Breed remake? What do you think of this movie being a Fall reunion for Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner? Let us know by leaving a comment below.